Presentation of PPP's policy statement and outdooring of Vice-President candidate

Source: Paa Kow Ackon, Contributor

The National Committee (NC) of the Progressive People's Party is pleased to announce that the party’s Policy Position document and the Outdooring of our 2020 Vice-Presidential candidate shall take place on Saturday, 17th October 2020 at the International Press Center, near GIJ at 9:30 am.

In compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, the manifesto committee has set up google meet and jitsi platforms for party members and our international partners to participate in the programme.



A number of media houses shall broadcast the event live for the pleasure of our supporters, sympathizers and the general public. The event shall also be streamed live on the PPP Facebook page, PPP Twitter and Instagram accounts; as well as the Facebook pages of our Flagbearer and Vice-Presidential candidate.



The Policy statement focuses on 10-areas of principles in line with our vision of delivering world-class education, healthcare and jobs to the Ghanaian people with a sense of urgency, compassion and incorruptible leadership.

We are committed to making Ghana a place of opportunity for everyone and we shall do our utmost to see that victory is won.



There will be photo opportunities at the event.



Awake Ghana!

