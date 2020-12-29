Presidency security officer shooting case adjourned again

File photo: This is the second time the case has been adjourned

The Circuit Court in Accra has yet again adjourned the case in which one Collins Quaicoo, the security officer at the presidency who is alleged to have shot indiscriminately at Ablekuma Central Collation Centre injuring a journalist and two others.

This is the second time in a row that the case has to be adjourned because the sitting judge Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh is indisposed.



On December 24, the case was adjourned 29, 2020 but again it has been adjourned to December 31, 2020, for his bail application to be heard.



EIB’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah gathered that the victim has been discharged on the eve of Christmas but was absent from court. While the accused person was in court with some relative present to learn their support.



Pius Asiedu and two others were at the receiving of a gunshot while they were providing coverage for the December 7, 2020 election.



On Thursday, December 17, Kola pleaded not guilty to six charges including causing unlawful harm and use of offensive weapons.



His lawyer, Faziel Cisse then prayed the court for his client o be granted bail but the court declined.

It was the case of the lawyer that his client is a public servant and works in the office of the president as a national security officer who was assigned on the very day of the incident.



He told the court that, the gun in question was given to him by his supervisor and that they will prove their case in court at the right time.



He argued that his client has also suffered from the huge blow from a cement block that was used to beat him when he was arrested.



He told the court his client has a service number of Jh/pol/19/325.



The prosecution led Inspector Eric Pobi did not object to the bail.



The victim but the court said since the victims are still in the hospital receiving treatment, the court will adjourn the case for one week.