Presidency suffered politically at the hands of Domelevo - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is Minister of Information

On the matter of the former Auditor-General and the handling of the issue by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said that the person who suffered most politically has been the president.

The Information Minister explained that while it seems like the government got it wrong with the retirement of Daniel Yao Domelevo as Auditor-General, they only applied the technical rules in the books.



"If you choose to make away from the technical issues and now get into the space of politics, that it is because of politics, then again, if you read the statement, if politics will be mentioned, it is rather the one that has suffered politics at the hand of the former Auditor-General," he said.

He made this known during the Sunday, March 21, 2021, press briefing of the Ministry of Information.