President Akufo-Addo, Henry Quartey pay last respect to late Christian Atsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paying his last respects

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a government delegation to pay tribute to late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo’s team included the Minister of Youth and Sports, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, among others.



The delegation first filed past the body before taking their seats to observe the ceremony at the forecourt of the State House.



The tribute by the state was read on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Hamid.



“His acclaimed humane nature, friendliness, love for people, commitment to mother Ghana and team spirit were exceptional and deserve emulation. Even at the peak of his career, Atsu remained himself and was never overtaken by pride, arrogance and indiscipline.



“On the occasion of mourning our son, brother and colleague, we believe that Christian Atsu graciously paid his dues to Mother Ghana and memories of his commitment and contributions to the National team, the Black Stars, will forever remain in the minds of both present and future generations.



“His legacy will remain as an inspiration for the Black Stars, the football fraternity and generally, the youth of our country, Ghana. We pray that our brother, our son and our Black Star, finds the best place with the Lord,” parts of the tribute read.

Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.



He scored 10 goals in 65 appearances.







KPE