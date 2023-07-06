President Akufo-Addo, Tinubu, other African leaders to attend Boma of Africa 2023 Forum

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Boma of Africa 2023 Forum, an integral part of the commemorative activities for African Integration Day, is set to bring together influential leaders from across the continent and around the world.

This highly anticipated virtual event will serve as a platform for the signing of the AU 4D Pact, aimed at accelerating the flagship initiatives outlined in the Agenda 2063. The forum will take place on July 8th, 2023, at 5PM EAT / 2PM GMT.



Distinguished participants include Heads of State and Government, the African Union Commission and its Organs, CEOs and business leaders, Heads of regional bodies, and prominent world leaders.



The opening session will feature prominent speakers, including H.E. Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the African Union Champion on Financial Institutions, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa region, H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and H.E. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.



A diverse range of speakers, including Ms. Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, Amb. Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry & Mining, Mr. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of ACBF, Tidjane Thiam, AU Special Envoy & Executive Chair of Freedom Acquisition Corporation, and Mr. Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General of AFCAC, will also contribute their expertise during the Boma of Africa 2023 Forum.



The primary objective of the Boma is to convene Africa's decision-makers from the realms of politics, business, technology, and the technocracy, to commit to significant actions that will expedite Africa's attainment of the Agenda 2063 goals of unity and continental prosperity. By doing so, Africa aims to establish itself as a formidable global force for good in the 21st century.



The signing of the AU 4D Pact, with technical support from AfroChampions, will facilitate support for key initiatives such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Protocol on Free Movement of People (PFMP), the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), and the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), among others.

The pact will mobilize resources from development finance institutions, multilateral development agencies, AU member states, corporations, and other important continental and global stakeholders, all aimed at accelerating African integration.



The 4D Initiative, bolstered by the Trillion Dollar Fund announced in 2020, will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and propelling scientists, startups, and innovators to new heights.



By channeling investments into sectors such as biotech, gene editing, genomics, and artificial intelligence, the initiative aims to have a game-changing impact on health, trade, local manufacturing, and job creation. The goal is to shape a greener continent and create climate-smart jobs through an innovation-driven marketplace.



One of the highlights of the Boma of Africa 2023 Forum will be the Sankore Lecture titled "Unlocking the World Market for Africa's Future," delivered by Mr. Tidjane Thiam.



This captivating lecture will delve into themes of global competitiveness, capital mobility, and value chain integration. Mr. Thiam will articulate a compelling narrative that showcases how Africa's strategic enablers can intersect and intertwine, positioning the continent at the forefront to harness the benefits of global shifts and transitions, ranging from ecological to demographic changes.



The Boma of Africa 2023 Forum is a monumental event that seeks to propel Africa towards a brighter future. By fostering collaboration, accelerating key initiatives, and nurturing innovation, the forum aims to reshape the continent's trajectory and establish Africa as a formidable player on the global stage. Don't miss this opportunity to join Africa's decision makers and global leaders in shaping a prosperous and united Africa.