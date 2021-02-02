President Akufo-Addo accepts credential of six envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday accepted the letters of credence of six new envoys from China, Korea, Canada, Austria, Namibia and Mexico.

At separate events at the Jubilee House, Accra, the President congratulated the envoys on their appointments, and expressed the hope that their tour of duty would further firm the ties between Ghana and their respective countries.



President Akufo-Addo harped on the vital need for synergy between countries to endure, defeat and achieve fast economic recoveries after the coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc globally.



He told the envoys that government stood ready to forge strong partnerships that would help limit the high and rising human cost of the pandemic, and build a stronger recovery.



Government, he stressed, remained committed to the goal of modernising the Ghanaian economy and bringing prosperity to the Ghanaian people under the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda.



The envoys congratulated the President on his re-election, and committed to enhancing the bonds of friendship between Ghana and their nations.

Ambassador Lu Kun of China applauded the strong leadership skills, the economic, educational and social reforms, and policies of President Akufo-Addo, which he said had transformed the socioeconomic fortunes of the country.



"I am convinced that under your strong and able leadership, the Ghanaian government and people will make greater achievements in the future,” he said.



With bilateral ties between Ghana and China at an all-time high, Mr Lu was optimistic that his tour of duty in the country would further enhance the relations between the two nations.



He pledged his country’s readiness to partner Ghana to harness opportunities for the mutual benefit of both countries.



The Korean envoy Mr Lim Jung-Taek on his part, said the Korean government highly commended the 'Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda, and assured his commitment to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He thanked the Government and people of Ghana for the active support in the successful release of Korean nationals who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea last year.



Ambassador Thomas Schlesinger of Austria said Ghana was one of the most promising trading partners and that he would this month organise a trade mission to Ghana for Austrian business leaders to promote business opportunities.



High Commissioner Csaba of Canada said her country would continue to be a devoted friend and would be working closely with the government in the areas of trade, peace and security, and support Ghana's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



"I am confident that I can count on your support to ensure that in the coming years, we rise together, “ she said.



On her part, the Namibian High Commissioner Ashipala- Musavyi was optimistic that the ties of friendship between both countries would be boosted further.

She emphasised that the timely operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area would help promote trade on the continent.



“It is incumbent on us to develop domestic resilience and harness the opportunities that will come with the continent’s ability to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, for this is what will pave the way for increased inter-African Trade thus boosting our economic recovery and development in the post-Covid era,” she stressed.



Mr Enrique Zamudio, the Mexican envoy, pledged his country's commitment to forging stronger and sustainable political and bilateral ties for the benefit of the two nations and their peoples.