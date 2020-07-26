Regional News

President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are indeed developing Ghana – Nayiri attests

Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahami Sheriga

Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahami Sheriga has confessed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with support from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are indeed developing the country based on what he has seen.

The King who made the admission during a recent visit by the Vice President, however, indicated that just like Oliver Twist, he and his subjects in the entire kingdom will continue to still ask for more.



“You have given us much and we are proud of you…we pray for you and continue to stand behind you to continue to do more for the north. You and the President are working to make Ghana prosperous, contrary to claims by some persons that you are going to destroy the nation. May God guide and protect you and may machinations by your detractors that you fail backfire, “he prayed.



He reiterated that “you are in power to develop Ghana and not to destroy it and I will continue to pray that the almighty God will see you through this path.”

On his part, Dr Bawumia conveyed the gratitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the King and his council of elders for their support during the three and half years of the current administration, reassuring them that the promise to continue to pursue a developmental agenda shall continue unabated.



“We are three and half years in government. We went into government with a promise for transformation in Mamprugu and government as a whole. It is evident that the transformation is being witnessed in Mamprugu in terms of roads and other infrastructural development,” he pointed out.

