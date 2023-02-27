President Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kumah Mackay as CEO of Middle Belt Authority

Mackay Kumah before his appointment was the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at NEIP

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Kumah Mackay as the New Chief Executive Officer for the Middle Belt Development Authority.

He is also a three (3) time parliament candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Sene West Constituency.



Mr Kumah in 2020 lost by 16 votes to the incumbent NDC MP, Twumasi Ampofo. His constituency became the hotspot and the last constituency to declare its results in the 2020 elections after a ballot box was snatched during the elections.



His letter of appointment stated;



In pursuit of section 13 (1) of the Middle Belt Development Authority Act 17 (962), I'm pleased to inform you that, the president has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Authority pending receipt of unconditional required advice of the governing Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the public service commission.

I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.



Mr Kumah Mackay takes over from Joe Danqah who has been the CEO since 2017.



Below is a copy of the appointment letter:



