President Akufo-Addo appoints Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama as CEO of Student Loan Trust Fund

Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

In a significant move towards advancing education and empowering students, Mr. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF).

The announcement, conveyed in a letter from the Office of the President, underscores the government's commitment to ensuring accessible and sustainable financial support for tertiary education in Ghana.



Mr. Mahama's appointment was officially communicated in a letter dated January 2, 2024. The letter, signed by the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, highlighted the President's confidence in Mr. Mahama's ability to lead the SLTF.



This appointment is pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



Mr. Mahama's diverse background, encompassing over a decade of experience in the financial sector, insurance industry, and political leadership, positions him as a strategic choice for steering the SLTF.

His proven track record in mobilization, research, and leadership roles, coupled with academic achievements, aligns well with the Fund's mission.



As Mr. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama assumes the role of CEO, the educational landscape in Ghana anticipates positive changes under his stewardship. His leadership is expected to contribute to the continued success and impact of the Student Loan Trust Fund, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the educational aspirations of Ghanaian students.



