President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday left Ghana for N’Djamena, Chad, to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel.

He is attending the Summit in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS.



The Summit will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

The President was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana later on Monday. Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.