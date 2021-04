President Akufo-Addo attends Sierra Leone's 60th Independence celebration

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 26th April 2021, to attend the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration of Sierra Leone, at the invitation of President Julius Maada Bio.

The President is attending the event in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS.



He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo and the delegation will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, and in the absence of the President, the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.