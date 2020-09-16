General News

President Akufo-Addo awarded for initiating 1D1F programme

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

One of the factories under the Government’s One District One Factory policy, Casa De Ropa Ghana, has honored the President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a sign of appreciation for initiating the 1D1F policy.

The Award presentation was made at an event held at the 1D1F Secretariat in Cantonments on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. At the same event, three companies: Petersfield and Rey Group Limited, and Ekumfi Fruits and Juices including Casa De Ropa were presented with certificates of recognition signed by H.E the President.



The National Coordinator of 1D1F, Hon. (Mrs) Gifty Ohene Konadu, who received the award on behalf of the president, commended the promoters for defying all odds to make the Presidents vision a reality. She re-emphasized on the readiness of the 1D1F Secretariat to support projects to attain greater heights thereby achieving a “Ghana beyond aid.”



“On behalf of H. E the president, I want to commend these three companies and all 1D1F projects and promoters for believing in His Excellency's dream and defying all odds to make this dream a success. On behalf of his excellency the president, I say 'ayekoo' to these three companies and other 1D1F projects and promoters who will receive their certificates very soon,” she said.



The One District One Factory Secretariat on the assumption of the Akufo-Addo led government was instituted to facilitate the setting up of factories across the various districts in the country to put Ghana on the path of industrialization and self-reliance.

So far, the secretariat has overseen the establishment and operationalization of several factories across the nation with others also under construction.









