General News

President Akufo-Addo commissions astro-turf at UPSA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a newly constructed astro-turf at the University of Professional Studies [UPSA] in Accra.

The ceremony of the commissioning was done on Friday.



The cost of the astro-turf is estimated at around GH¢4 million generated from the University’s internal funds.



The field has a FIFA standard pitch, 5,000 seating capacity, floodlights, changing rooms and offices for the school’s sports directorate amongst others.



President Akufo-Addo at the ceremony reiterated that the project is one of the many infrastructure established by the government to improve sports development in the country.



“The government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is committed to promoting sports in our schools and is fully supporting corporate initiatives in this directive.



“The provision of the requisite infrastructure to this end is critical if our nation is to regain its enviable place in sports on the continent and in the world,” he said.

Mr. Robert Coleman, the CEO of Wembley Sports Construction, the contractors of the facility indicated this is the best astro-turf they have produced.



“This is the first time we have one a project like this for a university and it is very unique. When you look at the spectator stand, the architecture is different, the floodlight is an improved version of what we have done.



“We have decided to put sprinklers under the turf so that the resilience of the ball can be enhanced,” Coleman said.



Wembley Sports Construction are the leading contractors of astro-turfs in the country and have worked on facilities including the famous Kotobabi Wembley, the La Astro-turf, Madina amongst others in the country.



Former Black Stars players, Asamoah Gyan and Laryea Kingston, as well as Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku were all in attendance.

