President Akufo-Addo has already met deputy minister-designates - Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has indicated that the list of the appointed deputy Minister-designates should have been sent to Parliament on Thursday based on the consultative meeting President Akufo-Addo had with the substantive Ministers in accordance with the law.

According to him, the people who have been appointed as deputy Ministers-designate know themselves as the President has already met all of them in a meeting to decide their appointments.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs maintained that President Akufo-Addo works with a timetable; thus, after the appointment of the substantive Ministers, the President in consultation with the Ministers should appoint deputies.



He stressed that the list of the deputy Ministers-designate will come out at the end of the day if it is already not out since everything regarding the deputies has already been decided.

"The President has already met those deputies he has appointed and he has also consulted the substantive Ministers in accordance with the law. Those who have been appointed know themselves," he indicated.



