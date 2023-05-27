President Akufo-Addo inaugurates 70-million-Euro Elmina Fishing Harbour

The Elmina Fishing harbour which was launched by Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 70-million-Euro Elmina Fishing Harbour, which will provide adequate space to create a deep marine facility to ensure safe reception of fishing crafts.

In a Facebook post, president Akufo-Addo said the Elmina Fishing Port Project, is going to serve as a big boost for the fishing industry and it will be a symbol of hope, progress and prosperity for the people of Elmina.



“I thank the people of Elmina for trusting the Akufo-Addo government to deliver this project, whose sod I cut on 20th August 2020, and I thank them for not listening to the naysayers. I remember that, after cutting the sod, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, the perennial NDC presidential candidate, came to Elmina four (4) months later, in December, and described the fishing harbour as “a sakawa fishing harbour



"He was emphatic in his statements that the construction of the Elmina Harbour would never materialise. It is just as well that he is not God, and I am equally happy that he, together with all the naysayers, are alive today to see President Akufo-Addo commissioning the Elmina Fishing Port” the president stated.

The Elmina Fishing Port Project represents a significant milestone, and adds to the existing two (2) fishing ports of Tema and Sekondi-Takoradi.



“We are also on course to complete works on the Jamestown Fishing Port, which would bring the total number of fishing ports in the country to four (4)”, president Akufo-Addo said.



He reiterated government’s resolve to remain resolute and continue to pursue programmes and initiatives that support the growth of the fish industry.