President Akufo-Addo inaugurates Governing Board of RTI Commission

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Right to Information Commission at a ceremony at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency.

The Commission is chaired by Mr. Justice K.A. Ofori-Atta, a retired High Court Judge of good repute, with its Executive Secretary being Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng, a distinguished lawyer, who will be responsible for coordinating the administrative activities of the Commission.



Other members of the Board are Mrs. Elizabeth Asare (Deputy Chairperson), Ms. Victoria D. E. Susuawu (Member), Dr. Edith Dankwa ((Member), Nana Kwame Duah (Member), and Mr. David Oppon-Kusi (Member).

Inaugurating the Commission on Monday, 19th October, President Akufo-Addo noted that the journey to implementing the Right to Information Bill, which was first drafted by the Institute of Economic Affairs, begun in 1999.