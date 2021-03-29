President Akufo-Addo is 77-years-old today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 77 today

Today, Monday, March 29, 2021; marks the 77th birthday of Ghana’s current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Born in 1944 to Edward and Adeline Akufo-Addo in Accra, Nana Addo has for the major part of his life been a politician who has gone through Ghana’s political landscape as a Member of Parliament and a holder of various ministerial portfolios before eventually becoming President of Ghana in 2017.



Between 2001 and 2007 served as Cabinet Minister, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, and later as Foreign Minister during the John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor government.



His presidential bid however started in 1988 when he contested and lost the NPP flagbearership to former President Kufuor.

Nana Addo won the NPP presidential candidate slot for the 2008 elections but lost the general election that year and in 2012 to former presidents John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama respectively.



He subsequently won the Presidency on his third attempt in 2016 and has since had his mandate renewed for a second and final term after the 2020 presidential election.



As President and an accomplished politician, President Akufo-Addo’s birthday has always been marked with a lot of wishes from several prominent and regular Ghanaians as well as foreign diplomats.