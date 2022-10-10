0
Menu
News

President Akufo Addo is a coward - Fiifi Kwetey

Video Archive
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ex-Deputy Minister of Finance, Fiifi Kwetey, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a coward.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo throughout his presidency has been engaging in rhetoric and has showed that he lacks the courage to take the decision needed to get the country out of the challenges confronting it, including illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Fiifi Kwetey, who is also a former propaganda secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), added that the president and his appointees are even stealing the country’s gold and other mineral resources more than illegal miners.

“The real problem is not even the knowledge on how to handle an economy. It is about the character to be disciplined; the character to tell the truth; the character to take responsibility; the character to look your children in the face and not lie to them and tell them that this is our situation let us live according to this.

“What has Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo done in any one of these issues (the challenges) in the country? He has showed to be a coward. He a showed to be lacking courage. So, for example, in this galamsey fight, he made all kinds of noise, I’m ready to put my presidency on the line, as soon as he met the first hurdle, he went on his knee.

“And now this government has become much more of a galamsey government than even the galamseyers themselves. It tells us that is a leader that has now character and character is always the number one thing,” he said.

Also. Fiifi Kwetey, who has expressed interest in running for the General Secretary position of the NDC, said that the failure of Akufo-Addo should tell Ghanaians that character is very important in choosing leaders.

He, therefore, urged members of the NDC to make sure they choose leaders who are more concerned about the party than their well-being.

Watch Fiifi Kwetey’s remarks below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Related Articles: