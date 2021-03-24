President Akufo-Addo is grateful to you - Minister to Dagbon Chiefs

Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu

Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor

The newly appointed Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu has shown appreciation to traditional rulers in Dagbon for maintaining peace and order in the area.

According to him, the people of Dagbon and the Northern Region at large have chatted a new and prosperous pave ever since the Akufo-Addo government brought finality to the protracted standoff.



Addressing eminent Chiefs at their respective traditional areas during his familiarization tour in the region as the new Regional Minister, he said the President is very impressed about the conduct of the Chiefs in championing the stability of the region.



He revealed that the President directed him to show appreciation to all Chiefs in the region for their support during and after the installation of the new Ya Naa, Abubakar Mahama II.



"The President is very grateful to you for the role you have always played in Dagbon, your reigns to see a tremendous peace in this area".



"We haven't seen any skirmishes in the area, so the President is very grateful to you, he once again extends his gratitude to you all," he added.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu assured to work closely with the Chiefs and further pledged his readiness to support the traditional authorities to improve farming activities at the various traditional areas.

The Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu, Naa Yakubu Abdullahi on behalf of the Chiefs expressed concerns about the bad roads and water shortage in the region, stating that residents struggle each day.



According to him, most roads in the region are in a deplorable state and need urgent attention, adding that they are gradually becoming disappointed with the development.



He again assured their commitment to support the Minister wage war against streets and other bad social vices in the Northern Region.



Among the traditional areas the Minister and his entourage visited over the weekend were the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Mion, Diari, Savulugu, Kumbungu, Tolon, Sagnarigu. The rest include the Tamale Chief Palace and the Lamasheigu Chief Palace.



The Minister was accompanied by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives of the party, and some Regional Executives of NPP.