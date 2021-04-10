President Akufo-Addo mourns Prince Philip, describing him as a devoted companion

President Akufo-Addo has described Prince Philip as a devoted companion

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a message of condolence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to the British Royal Family on the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, which occurred on Friday, 9th April 2021.

Describing the Duke of Edinburgh as Queen Elizabeth’s “devoted companion of the last seventy-three (73) years”, President Akufo-Addo recounted their visits to 1961 and in 1999, adding that “the Ghanaian people have excellent memories of his dynamic and engaging personality.”



The President noted further that Prince Philip’s life “had a positive impact on us in Ghana. Over seven hundred and fifty thousand (750,000) young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, sixty-five (65) years ago, to unearth talents amongst young people the world over.”

He continued, “It is now known in Ghana as the Head of State Award Scheme, and I had the honour, two days before his death, of cutting the sod for the construction of its own administrative office building, making Ghana one of the few countries in the world, and the second in Africa, to have such an office. His place in Ghanaian history is secure, and we appreciate very much his contact with us.”



President Akufo-Addo, in conclusion, stressed that “the British people have lost a redoubtable public servant, and we wish him peaceful rest in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”