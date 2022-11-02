2
Menu
News

President Akufo-Addo needs to back his speech with action - Prof Baah Boateng

Video Archive
Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening addressed the nation on measures being taken by the government to resolve the economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

Some of these measures include: "reduce our total public debt to GDP ratio to some fifty-five percent (55%) in present value terms by 2028, with the servicing of our external debt pegged at not more than eighteen percent (18%) of our annual revenue also by 2028."

"Improving the revenue collection effort, from the current tax-revenue to GDP ratio of thirteen (13%) to between eighteen and twenty percent (18-20%), to be competitive with our peers in the West Africa Region".

"We are aiming to restore and sustain macroeconomic stability within the next three (3) to six (6) years, with a focus on ensuring debt sustainability to promote durable and inclusive growth while protecting the poor," he added.

Professor William Baah Boateng, the Head of Economics Department at the University of Ghana reacting to this has asked the President to back his words with action.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show, he believes that is the only way for Ghanaians to continue to have confidence in the ruling administration.

Meanwhile, he believes the President's address will "calm the market".

However, it will be for a short term. The only way it will last according to him, is if government continues with concrete measures to revive the economy.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church