President Akufo-Addo, others mourn late Prof George Benneh

President Akufo-Addo and a delegation at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church

It was an emotional and solemn moment when former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Emeritus Prof. George Benneh, was laid to rest.

A Requiem Mass was held in his honour in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols on Friday, March 26, 2021.



This was at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra which saw President Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance to pay his last respects.



Others were the Asante Asokorehene, Nana Dr S. K. B. Asante, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensa.

Prof Benneh’s mortal remains will be interred today, March 27, 2021 at a private ceremony in his hometown, Akrofro, near Berekum in the Bono Region.



The 87-year-old died on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his East Legon residence in Accra after a prolonged illness.