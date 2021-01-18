President Akufo-Addo presents Ghana’s dire coronavirus situation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shed light on the worrying status of the country’s battle against coronavirus.

From the President’s 22nd address on the coronavirus which was delivered on Sunday, January 17, 2021, it can be deduced that the earlier gains made by the country have been eroded due to disregard for the safety protocols.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed in his address that the situation is getting dire as the number of cases is rising rapidly as well as some patients requiring hospitalisation.



The number of severe cases has increased exponentially from eighteen last week to 120.



From zero critical cases last two weeks, Ghana now has thirty-three persons in critical situations.



“Particularly worrying is the fact that the Ghana Health Service is recording, on the average, two hundred (200) new cases of COVID infections daily. The number of patients requiring hospitalisation and intensive care is rising. The number of severe cases, which stood at eighteen (18) a week ago, has increased sharply to one hundred and twenty (120). Two weeks ago, there was no critical case, we now have thirty-three (33) in our treatment facilities,” he said.

Currently, Ghana has 1776 active cases and 352 deaths.



President Akufo-Addo revealed that dominant among the people currently in severe conditions are youthful persons with no underlying conditions.



“Again, according to statistics from the Ghana Health Service, the considerable number of persons who are severely ill are, surprisingly, relatively youthful persons, with no previous underlying health conditions. The number of confirmed deaths has increased, sadly, from three hundred and thirty-eight (338) persons to three hundred and fifty-two (352) within the period.”



To help control the situation and ensure that the country does not return to the days of lockdown, President Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghana Police Service to enforce the safety rules regarding the pandemic.



He also urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the rules and not let their guards down.

"I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be.



Akufo-Addo added that "persons in market places, workplaces, and operators of public transport must conduct their activities in accordance with the hygiene and safety protocols. The wearing of masks in these places is mandatory. Regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with COVID-19 rules. Should any facility or institution fail to comply with these directives, its activities will be immediately prohibited, and appropriate sanctions applied,” he said.



