President Akufo-Addo releases list of Deputy Ministers: Okoe-Boye, Hadzide dropped

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released the list of deputy ministerial nominees for his second term

A statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, April 21 indicates that thirty-nine deputy ministers will serve in twenty-four positions.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the Finance Ministry will have two deputies while Energy, Trade and Industries and Local Government ministries will have three each.



Godfred Dame, the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General and Shirley Ayorkor-Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will also have two deputies.



Charles Adu Boahen, the former deputy Finance Minister has been nominated as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Other ministries with double deputies include Lands and Natural Resources, Education, Food and Agriculture, Roads and Highways, Transport and Health



Conspicuously missing from that list are Pius Hadzide and Bernard Okoe-Boye who were deputy ministers for Information and Health respectively in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.







