President Akufo-Addo renews commitment towards rapid economic growth

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has renewed his commitment to working towards the rapid development and prosperity of all Ghanaians.

He thanked the Almighty God for the Party’s victory and expressed appreciation to the 6.7 million Ghanaians, who voted for him in the 2020 Presidential Election.



He assured the 6.2 million Ghanaians, who did not vote for him, that he would have their interests in mind in all his dealings.



President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance during a Thanksgiving Service at the Forecourt of the State House, organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following its victory in the election.



He said his government would continue to promote democratic principles and good governance in the Second Term.



He called for unity amongst the people and support for the government to enhance development and ensure prosperity for all, saying: "It's a tall task but with a dedication to duty, service and sacrifice we will succeed."

"The occasion has enabled the NPP government to renew its commitment to the promotion of democracy and good governance,” President Akufo-Addo said.



"The mandate given to us is a tough task that calls for duty, service and sacrifice to promote national development.”



"Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy and good governance in Africa and it is our responsibility to maintain that."



He gave the assurance that he would spare no effort to ensure the democratic institutions of the nation worked to protect the welfare of the people.



The President lauded the tireless efforts of the NPP executives, polling station executives and the Party supporters across the country for ensuring victory in the election.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, advocated the need for politicians and persons in leadership positions to be heroes in the fight against bribery, corruption, laziness, lateness and the judicious use of national resources for accelerated development.



He prayed that a practice where aspiring parliamentary candidates paid monies to delegates to induce them and solicit votes during party primaries would cease.



Apostle Onyinah drew lessons from the life of Prophetess Anna, who, despite being a widow and advanced in age, dedicated her life to serving in God's temple, and eventually witnessed the dedication ceremony of the Messiah.



He asked politicians and persons in authority not to suppress others but implement life-changing and impactful policies and programmes to alleviate poverty and accelerate growth.



"You have been entrusted with political power to serve and build a civilised society where human rights are respected,” he said.

"We must ensure prudent use of national resources and implement interventions that would bring reliefs to windows, the aged and the vulnerable."



The Service was on the theme: "Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us; For the battle is the Lord's".



Also in attendance were Vice Presidents Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, ministers of state, members of Parliament, the clergy, national, regional and constituency executives of the NPP and its teeming supporters and sympathizers.