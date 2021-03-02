President Akufo-Addo’s coronavirus vaccine jab not water - GMA

President Akufo-Addo took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on live TV

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has kicked against conspiracy theories that suggest that there were plans to inject the President with water instead of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the Association, it is unthinkable for anyone to suggest that the President will be injected with water while the rest of the populace is injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine.



Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show expressed: “What I can assure everyone is that it is the same vaccine that is being given to everyone. How is it possible that some will be injected with water while some receive the vaccine? That would imply that the vaccines aren’t safe. But such a thing will never happen. I am assuring Ghanaians that will never happen. No one will have that mindset to inject the leaders with water. It is never true. Ghana Medical Association won’t sit down for a thing like that to happen. People are speaking without basis”.



On Monday, 1st March,2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia together with their wives, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia received their first doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Prior to taking the vaccines publicly, the President, in his 24th address to the nation, stated that taking the vaccines publicly was to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.



“Our domestic regulatory agency, FDA, one of the most reputable in Africa and in the world, has certified the safe use of the vaccine. It will not do so if it had any reservations about the safety of the vaccine, and I have gone on record as saying that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA.



Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men”, the President assured.