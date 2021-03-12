President Akufo-Addo’s target is to ensure safety of every Ghanaian - Ambrose Dery

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

Accra, March 11, GNA - Interior Minister Ambrose Dery on Thursday gave the assurance that government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would ensure the safety of every Ghanaian.

He described the Government of Ghana, as an executive led by a sensitive President, and that the Government was not looking on unconcerned to recent issues of violence across the country.



Mr Dery was firm that murders and violence related to Ghana’s December 2020 general election, the Takoradi girls’ murder s and other similar cases were under investigation.



“We have given an assurance that whoever is involved every is brought to book.” The Minister said.



Dery gave the assurance on Thursday, in Parliament, in Accra, in contribution to a motion to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on delivering a message on the State of the Nation for 2021, done last Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



As he made the contribution, Mr Dery responded to allegations by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, that the Government had among other issues not responded to the recent drowning of some youngsters at the Apam Beach, and people that got killed in the nation’s last general elections.

Mr Dery indicated that an earlier statement on the floor of the House by a fellow member had shown the response of the Government to the drowning of the youngsters at the Apam Beach.



The Interior Minister said all violence and the deaths that occurred in the last elections are under investigation.



“The matter, just like any other killings, is being investigated,” the Minister said, and added that rather than personalizing, the President was strengthening state institutions to empower them to deal effectively with corruption.



The Government of Ghana, the Minister said, was also better equipping police and other security agencies to be more effective.



On the President, asking the former Auditor General Domelivo to go on retirement, which Mr Ablaklwa said others who had reached retirement age, but still at post, Mr Dery said Mr Domilevo could follow due process and seek redress in court.

The Interior Minister extolled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a sensitive president committed to democratic principles, and gave the assurance that the target of the Government was to ensure equal safety for all Ghanaians.



“Equality before the law is important,” Mr Dery said, adding that it was necessary to give the same level of protection for all Ghanaians.



With regards to the police investigating election violence, Mr James Agalga, MP for Builsa North and former Deputy Minister for the Interior, noted how the police, which he jointly engaged election violence with the military would be investigating a crime in which they were allegedly implicated.



He called for an independent probe into the matter, with a further suggestion to have an independent complaints section for the police.



Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the NPP Government of corruption, and suggested what he called “vaccination against corruption” on the lines of the current vaccination against Covid-19.