President Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence in honour of Prince Philip

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the book of condolence opened for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed a few days ago.

He was at the British High Commission to sign the book of condolence.



According to him, Prince Philip’s life had a positive impact on us in Ghana. Over 750,000 young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, sixty-five (65) years ago, to unearth talents amongst young people the world over.

He indicated that it is now known in Ghana as the Head of State Award Scheme, and he had the honour, two days before his death, of cutting the sod for the construction of its own administrative office building, making Ghana one of the few countries in the world, and the second in Africa, to have such an office.



The President added that the late Princes’ place in Ghanaian history is secure, and we (Ghanaians) appreciate very much his contact with us.