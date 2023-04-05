President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 new ministers, deputy into office

President Akufo-Addo , Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia with the mini

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in three ministers, two ministers of state, and a deputy minister at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The ministers are the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond; the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong; and the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



The rest are the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam; the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, and the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Stephen Amoah.



They took the oaths of office, secrecy, and allegiance administered by the president, who also gave each of them the scroll of office.

Speaking at the event, the president said even though they are joining the government a few months before the end of its tenure, he is convinced they can make an impact and a significant contribution, adding that his country would soon reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“All of us must help make sure we get back to the years of high economic growth which characterised the years before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he added.



