President Akufo-Addo swears-in 6 new envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the 6 envoys

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has given letters of accreditation to five new envoys at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023.

Appointed in accordance with Article 74 (1) of the constitution, all six persons, according to the President are Career Diplomats, who have reached the apex of their careers and have been chosen to become the country’s High Commissioner and Ambassadors designate.



They are H.E. Mr. Samuel Yao Kumah, High Commissioner to Australia, H.E. Ms Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Mr Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Mr Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador to Libya and H.E. Mr Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador to Niger.



These envoys, the President stated, “have distinguished themselves in the public service of our country and are eminently fit, to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation.”



“I must perforce, single out for special mention, the High Commissioner designate to the Commonwealth Dominion of Australia. Mr Samuel Yao Kumah. As someone you know, he has until today, been the Director of State Protocol at the Presidency. He has been at my side, since he assumed this role some three years ago. During which time, he has served with commitment, competence, diligence, honesty, humility and integrity,” he acknowledged.



Additionally, “his decades of service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he once served as the Chief of Protocol, has today been rewarded to the highest position available at the Ministry.”



Touching on the necessity of their appointments at this time, President Akufo-Addo said, “government in 2021, launched the Ghana Cares Obaatanpa program, which sets us on a roadmap towards revitalisation of the Ghanaian economy.”

He continued that, the main elements of this program are supporting commercial farms and attracting educative youth into commercial farming, building the country's light manufacturing sector, developing and engineering machine tools, and ICT digital economy industries, fast tracking digitalisation, developing Ghana's housing and construction industry and establishing Ghana as a regional hub.



He added that, reviewing and optimizing the implementation of government flagship and e-programs, creating jobs for young people and expanding opportunities to the vulnerable in society including physically challenged persons are also part of the key areas.



With these at the core of his second term, he charged them to “familiarise themselves with the objectives above as they represent one of the surest ways out of the crisis confronting the nation, and will help the country on the path of rapid progress and prosperity, buoyed on by the continued transformation of the restructure of the Ghanaian economy. Each one of you must help in contributing to the success of this program, by facilitating amongst other things, as much foreign investment into the country as you can.”



With regards to their work at the multi-lateral level, the President urged the new envoys to work with their accredited Governments, towards assisting in the prosecution of the country’s common agenda in the fight against the scourge of armed conflicts, terrorism, and violent extremists, the threats of climate change, and the illicit outflow of funds from Africa and simultaneously promote the image of Ghana, whose reputation amongst the Committee of Nations continues to be high.



“You represent a country that as a result of commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people is regarded as one of the most stable on the African Continent. It has a functioning democracy, governed by respect of the rule of law, individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability anchored on the separation of powers. We are considered a beacon of democracy in Africa. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions, you must guard jealously our country's image. I am confident this is a charge you will keep,” he advised.



Concluding, President Akufo-Addo said, “Ghana is in very good terms with all the countries to which you have been posted, our bilateral simulation stands several decades, and our ties of corporation remains strong. Your role is to deepen these even further, as well as explore new areas of effective corporations, which will inure to the mutual benefit of our respective populations.”