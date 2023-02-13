President Akufo-Addo to deliver 2023 State of the Nation address on February 28

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Barring any changes, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will present this year's Statement of the Nation Address on February 28, 2023.

The exercise by the president will be in fulfillment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which mandates a sitting president to address Parliament at the beginning of each session of the legislative house and before the dissolution of the house.



The scheduled event was disclosed by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu during an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, February 13, 2023.



"President Akufo-Addo will deliver a message on the State of the Nation on February 28, 2023, if nothing changes in the agreed schedule," he told the programme's host Captain Koda.

The president during a State of the Nation Address outlines the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead and also uses the opportunity to highlight achievements of the government, challenges faced and also outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.



He, however, explained that the event delayed due to the slight changes in the time parliament began this year's session.



"The president normally presents SONA in the middle of February, but we had to change the usual schedule because parliament for the first time since the fourth Republic, Parliament began its sessions in February instead of January," he added.