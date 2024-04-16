President Akufo-Addo unveils NSS policy for 2024-2034

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Amanda Atunah, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ushered in a new era for the National Service Scheme (NSS) with the launch of its 2024–2034 policy aimed at reshaping its operations over the next decade.

During the launch at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, the President outlined the theme "Innovative Deployment: Developing Prospects for the Future," emphasising the need for a forward-looking approach to the scheme's activities.



The President highlighted the policy as a pivotal departure from past practices, focusing on elevating the NSS into a world-class institution. He stressed that the NSS would not only mobilise and deploy graduates but also equip them for success in their respective fields.



Stakeholders



President Akufo-Addo urged various stakeholders, including the government, international partners, user agencies, universities, and other institutions, to embrace the policy wholeheartedly. He assured them of the government's unwavering support and commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the policy.



He mentioned the significance of the policy document, noting that the NSS had previously operated without a clear guideline, and this new document represents a paradigm shift, providing much-needed direction for the scheme's delivery.

Aligning with the government's agenda, the President reiterated his commitment to adequately prepare service personnel for the transition from school to the workforce. He touched on his government's role in providing direction and opportunities for citizens' full potential development, citing initiatives such as Free SHS and Free TVET programmes.



"With the number of institutional graduates increasing annually, reaching 150,000, I emphasise the importance of strengthening the NSS to effectively harness this critical mass," he indicated.



Structures



He stressed that the policy document would enhance capacities, reinforce structures, and enable the NSS to mobilize and deploy a growing number of graduates to areas of national priority.



"Statistics from the 2021 National Population and Housing Census revealed that the youth, particularly tertiary graduates, constitute a significant portion of the population. I reaffirm my government's commitment to providing opportunities for the youth to realise their dreams," he outlined.

For his part, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, emphasised the significance of stakeholders' presence at the unveiling of the NSS policy document. He acknowledged the personnel and staff as the primary beneficiaries of the policy, recognizing their crucial role in ensuring its success.



"I laud the contributions to creating flourishing opportunities under the policy. The direct correlation between the establishment of the policy and operational and institutional productivity is simply amazing," he mentioned.



Osei Assibey highlighted the need for a structured framework to streamline operations, align resources, and target projects and programmes for high-service delivery.