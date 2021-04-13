President Akufo-Addo will give Ahafo Region what we deserve – Regional Chair

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, Ahafo Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) insists President Akufo-Addo will appoint the right people to Deputy Ministerial and CEO positions of public institutions to support his 2nd term.

To him, the Ahafo Region is not going to fight for slots in these portfolios as they believe the President will appoint competent people across the board to support his vision for the country.



When asked if the President had made any Ministerial Appointment from the Ahafo Region, Owusu Sekyere responded in the affirmative. “For now we have one person and that is the MP for Tano North Constituency, Freda Prempeh. She is the Minister for Works and Housing”.



The Ahafo Regional Chair whom through the combined efforts of his executives and party loyalists managed to maintain the party’s 4 seats in the region furthered, there are a lot of competent people qualified for the various portfolios in government.



“Nana knows the competent people and he will obviously give the Ahafo Region all we deserve”, he stated.



Addressing Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere who is sure the region will receive its fair share of appointments mentioned, “The President has not nominated Deputy Regional Ministers and CEOs and I believe he will give us what we deserve”.

He however clarified that the interest of the party comes first in such matters and advised his colleagues from interfering in the President’s work.



“The party’s interest comes first and the President will make the appointments himself and nothing more. We will enjoy our rights and get the appointments we deserve and nothing more”, he reiterated.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has made about 46 appointments as Ministers of his new government. These names after vetting have been approved by Parliament.



Presently, the country awaits the President’s 2nd series of appointments which will include Deputy Ministers and Heads of Institutions.