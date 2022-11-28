President Mahama lauds celebration of Damba festival

John Dramani Mahama is Ghana's former president

Source: Office of Joshua Alabi

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has lauded the people of Gonjaland for always showcasing their rich cultural values which he said enables people to understand their history, as well as help, build their personal growth and well-being, as they connect with each other.

The Damba festival according to him is a thanksgiving festival and a time for families to meet, and socialize, but ultimately to give thanks to God for taking them through the year.



According to President Mahama, in addition to its intrinsic values and culture, it provides important social and economic benefits. With improved learning and health, increased tolerance, and opportunities to come together with others, the festivities enhances quality of life and increases overall well-being for both individuals and communities.



President Mahama, expressed these views through his representative, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, at a ceremony in Accra by people of Gonja descent to mark this year’s Damba festival.



Prof. Joshua Alabi informed the gathering that President Mahama, himself a Gonja, very much had wished to be present at the event but for an urgent issue he needed to deal with which coincided with the timing of the event.

Prof., Alabi on behalf of President Mahama, intimated that there has obviously been challenges during these periods but by God’s Grace they have been able to surmount them. He urged celebrants not to limit their audit and evaluation of the past to their future plans only but to bring on board creative ideas that can help address the difficult challenges, especially the economic malaise that has plagued Ghana, the once enviable nation within the sub region.



President Mahama, posited that in spite of all the economic challenges Ghanaians, continue to be resilient and urged all to still have hope in the democratic path, we have chosen for ourselves.



President Mahama, used the occasion to laud the national soccer team, the Ghana Black Stars for a brilliant and spirited performance during their first match with Portugal at the ongoing world cup competition at Qatar.



He said but for hard luck and some unfortunate decisions by the referee the Stars would have won their first match. He is convinced Ghana has a strong team which must go beyond the first round and urged all Ghanaians to rally solidly behind them with fervent prayers.