President appoints Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh as Commissioner of AIB

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh, as the Commissioner for the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB), Ministry of Aviation.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Prempeh was the Coordinator for the Accident Investigation Unit at the Ministry, a position he held for two years.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Aviation in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described Mr Prempeh, as having an “overall and deep knowledge” as well as working experience in the aviation sector for ten years.



He featured prominently in the research and analysis phase and coordinated the drafting of the AIB Bill, which was passed by Parliament last year for the establishment of the Bureau.



Mr Prempeh holds Master of Science in Transport Planning from the University of Leeds in the UK and Bachelor of Science in Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.



He also pursued other air transport-related competency-based courses and professional programmes, including Aircraft Accident Investigation and Response course at Cranfield University, the UK in 2019.

The statement said, the Ministry expected Mr Prempeh to bring his experience to bear on the job and wished him well on his new assignment.



The AIB was set up as an autonomous Agency under the Ministry of Aviation following the passage of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Act, 2020 (Act 1028), which was assented to by the President.



The Bureau’s establishment is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).



Its primary objective is to investigate, prevent, regulate and oversee the management of aircraft accidents and incidents that occur in Ghana and to provide support for related matters.