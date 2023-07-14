President appoints new Deputy EOCO Boss in charge of operations

Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah as the Deputy Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO).

His appointment, which, takes effect from July 20, 2023, in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, revealed that it is pursuant to Section 13(1) and (2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act 2010(act 804).



Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah succeeds Charles Nana Antwi who attained the mandatory retirement age earlier this month after working with EOCO since 2017.



The new appointee until his elevation was the head of the Organised Crime Unit of EOCO since 2018.



Profile



Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah joined EOCO in August 1998 as Assistant Controller/Assistant Staff Officer and rose through the ranks until his current position.



He is a product of the Ghana Law School, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana, Legon, T.I. Ahmaddiyya Secondary School in Kumasi and the Wa Secondary School.



Research experience

Presentation on Setting up an Intelligence Unit for a Small/Medium Size Organisation, FBI National Academy, June 2018.



Presentation on Prevention and Control of Economic Crime in Ghana, FBI Re-trainer Program, Zambia, September 2019



Presentation on Response of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to the government’s Anti-Corruption Policies under the Fourth Republic of Ghana. Institute of Distance Learning (IDL), KNUST, August 2011.



Presentation on Purview of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Act 2010, Act 804, KNUST, 2012.



Career development



Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nigeria in the Fight Against Cyber Crime and Serious Crimes – Abuja, Nigeria, June 2023.



4th Global Conference on Transnational Vehicle Organised Crime, Lyon, France, May – June, 2023

The 13th Regional Conference and AGM of Heads of Anti- Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, Seychelles, May 2023



FBI National Academy Re-trainer Program, Zambia, September 2019



FBI National Academy March to June 2018, United States of America.



International Law Enforcement Academy, April 2017, Botswana.



Financial Crime Scenes and Electronic Evidence, U.S. Embassy, Accra, December 2011, Accra.



Course on Banking and Finance for Financial Crime Investigation, Accra, 2010



Accounting and Finance for Non-Finance Managers, Accra, November, 2007

Training in Assets Recovery, Serious Fraud Investigation and Prosecution, (SFO, UK) London, December, 2006



Advanced Course in Financial Crime Investigation, by CID, Ghana Police Service Training School, July 2006, Accra.



Investigative Interviewing and Investigation Management by Crown Agents – GIMPA / Accra, March 2001 etc.



Committees served on



Committee on Law Enforcement Agencies and Banking Communities (COCLAP), Bank of Ghana.



Revenue Assurance Compliance Enforcement (RACE), Ministry of Finance.



Import Declaration Forms Audit Committee (IDF), Ghana Revenue Authority.

Inter-Agency Committee on Illicit Financial Flows Committee, Ministry of Finance.



Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA.



United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).



Scheme of Service Committee, EOCO.



Condition of Service, EOCO.