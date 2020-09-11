General News

President breaks ground for A and E Centre at Dormaa-Ahenkro

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of an Accident and Emergency Centre at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

The project is part of the government programme to expand and upgrade health facilities for which it had secured 140 million Euros facility to improve access to quality healthcare in the country.



President Akufo-Addo said the contract had already been awarded and the Engineering Development Cooperation, an Israeli construction company would begin major works on the construction of ultra-modern hospitals in parts of the country.



The beneficiary areas are Greater Accra, Tema and Nkoranza in the Bono East Region and the Tema Central Medical Stores would also be renovated and expanded.



Speaking at the occasion at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region, President Akufo-Addo said the facility, expected to be completed within 36 months, would have x-ray laboratory, procedure and admission rooms, 33-bed wards and other facilities.



He acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of the chiefs and people of Dormaa Traditional Area and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana towards the development of the nation.

The President stressed the people of Dormaa deserved a befitting hospital and his government would ensure that the people easily access quality healthcare delivery.



He singled out Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central for praise, saying the MP had been true gallant in his government.



Touching on the Election 2020, President Akufo-Addo emphasised: “My government's commitment to the total development of Ghana is absolute and that is why Ghanaians must give me four more years".



Mr Agyemang-Manu indicated that the government had not neglected the chiefs and people of Dormaa in the sharing of the national cake and called on them to vote to retain the Akufo-Addo’s government in political power.



He said the Dormaa Municipality had benefitted from the One District One Warehouse initiative, Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds and other health infrastructure.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.