General News

President breaks ground for Ho by-pass and UHAS roads

President Akufo-Addo has declared 2020 a year of roads

The GH¢66.4 Million government-funded project is being undertaken by Messers First Sky and expected to be completed in 24 months.

It comprises a 5.2 kilometre asphalted dual carriageway that runs from Sokode Etoe through the University and joins the Ho to Aflao highway at Titrinu in the Ho Municipality.



The by-pass will have two roundabouts, drains, and walkways on both sides, and bus stops.



The 5.3km campus roads will have on both sides 2.5m walkways, two roundabouts, and also bus stops, and drains.



Professor John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, said the road was indispensable in the University’s pursuit of its community service mandate and expressed gratitude to the President for prioritising its needs.



He said the bad road was a challenge to access the health and research institution, and the transport of medical samples from health facilities to its COVID-19 testing centre.



“To say that the UHAS community has been looking forward to this day for a long time would be an understatement. This road, once completed, will be a lifeline in the efficient pursuit of our mandate as an institution focused on community service and care.

“The importance of ease of access to our main campus cannot be overemphasised. Indeed, today is a good day for Ho, Sokode and Adaklu; today is a good day for health facilities in the eastern corridor of Ghana but today is a great day for the UHAS community."



“Mr President when the success story of UHAS is written, the resolution of our commuting nightmare will feature as your responsiveness to the needs of this University and your sensitivity to the day-to-day living conditions of ordinary men and women all over Ghana,” Prof Gyapong stated.



Mr Kwesi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways said 'government’s Year of Roads' project was on course, with over 30 different road construction projects ongoing in the Volta Region, including the infamous Eastern Corridor highway.



He said Government was “watching closely” the traffic situation in each region and was upgrading road networks to meet the demand.



Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, Founder and Chairman of First Sky Construction was confident the project would be completed earlier than the completion date and assured that its quality would not be compromised.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.