Regional News

President commissions Amedzofe Water Supply System

The water supply system will support people of Amedzofe and surrounding communities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a water supply system to provide potable water for the Amedzofe community in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The Amedzofe Water Supply System supports over 2,000 people.



It is part of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency's, Water Supply Improvement Project (WAIP) under the Ghana-Spain Debt Swap for Development Program (DSDP).



One of five in the District, the project cost more than GH¢ 1.9million and involves the construction of three reservoirs, two pumping stations, and the installation of over 7,000 meters of pipelines, and 14 standing pipes.



President Akufo Addo praised the 'debt swap programme' as a “major investment towards providing safe potable water in rural communities.”



He said more than 3.7million dollars was spent on water projects in the Adaklu, Agortime-Ziofe and the Ho West Districts, benefiting over 69,000 people.



He said Government remained committed to providing infrastructure in rural communities, pursuing initiatives such as potable water supply to help attract investments and to help the implementation of the flagship programmes including the One District One Factory (1D1F).

The President said the government in its effort to increase access to clean water had obtained funding for a water supply project for rural communities and small towns.



Known as the Aqua Africa Water Project, it would feed water to 580 communities in the Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Eastern, and Ashanti Regions.



He restated his pledge to ensure equitable distribution of the national cake and appealed to beneficiary communities to help safeguard and maintain the resources.



Dr Eli Atikpui, a former Registrar of the Dental and Medical Council, who chaired the commissioning, appealed for the restoration of the tourism, and educational potentials of the area.



He said the town roads needed to be captured in the Year of Roads project, adding that the area which long had been a bastion of the NPP in the Volta Region, would endorse the presidential bid for another term.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.