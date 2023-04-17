President has not bloated the number of justices at the supreme court - Majority Leader

The majority leader of parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority leader cum Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has set the record straight that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not bloated the number of Justices at the Supreme Court. He said what the President has done is to replace potential Justices of the court who are due for retirement soon.

Responding to questions posed by the host of Kumasi-based Ashh Fm, Oderfour Quasi Kay, on Thursday April 13, 2023, the leader of Government Business linked the president's nominations to the Supreme Court to that of effective delivery of justice rather than political expediency as speculated by the opposition NDC.



He mentioned names such as the Chief Justice, H.L Justice Annin Yeboah, H.L Justice Dotse, and some other Justices of the Apex Court who are due for retirement in few months from now.



He emphasized that, for effective and efficient administration of justice, and to ensure continuity of cases, the president could not have waited until the final exit of those due before he could nominate others to replace them.



The leader of Government Business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, took time to engage the grassroots on what had pertained during the last session of Parliament.



Political pundits, and the grassroots would attest to this undeniable fact that Ghanaians would grossly miss the astute legislator when he finally bows out of Parliament for his constant interactions with the grassroots which keeps them informed at all times.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has, over the years, made conscious effort to engage the grassroots and to educate them on the happenings in Parliament with the slightest of opportunities available for him to do so without hesitation.



This is in spite of his busy schedules as the Majority Leader, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of Government Business and the Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, amongst others.



He concluded by extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the two departed souls of the Members of Parliament who have joined their ancestors in Eternity.



