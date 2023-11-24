President of Christian service university college calls on Speaker

President of the Christian Service University College, Professor Sam K. Afrane with Speaker

The President of the Christian Service University College, Kumasi, Professor Sam K. Afrane, today led a delegation to call on Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

The visit was to foster a stronger partnership with Parliament and explore avenues for collaboration in the realisation of its critical institutional projects as it marks 50 years of academic excellence.



Professor Afrane, in his remarks, mentioned four institutional projects in the area of installation of solar energy, youth leadership development scholarship scheme, acquisition of a 32-seater bus for the Nursing and Midwifery Department, and the upgrade of IT infrastructure to enhance teaching, learning, and research. Prof. Afrane was optimistic that the successful implementation of the key projects will transform the institution and position as a citadel of ethical and transformational leadership in societal advancement.



Recounting some achievements of the College, Prof. Afrane mentioned that the University College has been adjudged the third position, in a nationwide licensure examination for 3 conservative years, by the Nursing & Midwifery Council. He mentioned prominent alumni from the University, as the former Chair, of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rt. Rev. Prof. JOY Mante, the 2023 Journalist of the Year, Erastus Asare Donkor (Multimedia Group), the MCE, Asokore Mampong and former MP, Nhyiaeso Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, among others. He commended the Speaker for his dynamic leadership in the promotion of parliamentary democratic ideals in Ghana and used the opportunity to invite Mr. Speaker to the grand anniversary durbar in September 2024.



On his part, Speaker Bagbin, expressed his appreciation for the visit, recognising the role of faith-based academic institutions in nation-building, particularly in the area of quality human resource development. He pleaded with the College not to relent in its efforts to influence society through sound doctrine. He emphasized that while academic knowledge is crucial, the inculcation of values and ethics is equally vital. "In our pursuit of knowledge, let us not forget the values that underpin a just and compassionate society," the Speaker noted.

Christian Service University College (CSUC), a liberal arts evangelical institution, based in Kumasi, has impacted the socio-economic development of Ghana for the past 50 years. The University College began in January 1974 as a merger of two groups, the Ghanaian interdenominational evangelical institution and the expatriate missionaries. The first residential class which started with five students has since grown to become a reputable non-denominational Christian University College in Kumasi, Ghana.



Other members of the delegation included the registrar Andrews Kingsley Doku, Pastor Samuel Eduamah, and the Director of Institutional Advancement Office, and Public Affairs, Rev Justice Boffah Poku Mensah.



NAY