General News

President of concerned Small Scale Miners arrested

Michael Kwadwo Peprah, President of concerned Small Scale Miners

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com suggests that President of concerned Small Scale Miners, Michael Kwadwo Peprah has been arrested.

According to our source, he was arrested in the Ashanti region and is currently the Central Police Station in Kumasi waiting to be transported to Accra.



His arrest was effected by Investigators from the Cyber Crime Unit in Accra this evening.



Our source says Michael Kwadwo Peprah was picked up from his home by Officials of the cybercrime unit of the Ghana Police Service on the orders of the Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng.

Michael Kwadwo Peprah has been charged with causing fear and panic.



His arrest comes ahead of a planned press conference to critique the NPP manifesto on small scale mining in the country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.