President orders police to pursue murderers of Akua Denteh

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Police to as a matter of urgency solve the gruesome murder of Madam Akua Denteh, a frail 90-year-old woman, accused of practicing witchcraft.

He emphasized on the urgent need for the Police to immediately bring to book perpetrators of the henious act to ensure that justice was swiftly delivered.



President Akufo-Addo made the order when he inaugurated the Yapei Water System on Monday to extend potable water to 18,149 residents in five communities in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



President Akufo-Addo expressed revulsion at the killing of the 90-year-old woman, saying "it should not happen again".



Madam Akua Denteh, was on Thursday beaten to death at Kafaba, a farming community in the Salaga South Constituency by some local residents who accused her being a witch and the source of certain strange happenings in the area including the slow pace of the town's development.



The incident was captured on video and had since gone viral on social media.

The Inspector General Police had dispatched a team of crack homicide personnel to solve the murder.



The incident had attracted condemnation from civil society organisations, politicians, gender and human rights activists across the country.



President Akufo-Addo expressed support for a foundation established in her memory (Akua Denteh) by the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council to campaign against such beliefs, human rights violations and barbaric acts in the area.



Madam Akua Denteh had since been buried.

