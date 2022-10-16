3
President to inspect, inaugurate development projects in Ashanti Region

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 16, commence a five-day working visit to the Ashanti Region to inspect development projects in the area.

These projects cover a wide spectrum of government’s initiatives meant to improve the living conditions of the people.

The President’s itinerary, copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Regional Coordinating Council on Saturday, said the projects included the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternal and Children’s Block, Kejetia/Central Market Phase Two, Obuasi Trauma and Accident Hospital, and Boankra Inland Port Project.

The rest are the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi and Santasi-Apire Road Projects, Oforikrom, Nsuta and Trede Agenda 111 Projects, as well as a sod-cutting ceremony for work to begin on the Suame Interchange.

While in the Region, President Akufo-Addo will also inaugurate some completed projects such as the Toase Magistrate’s Court, residential accommodation for the Appeals Court judges, the ECG KATH 33/11 kv Primary sub-Station, and Nsuta Maize Processing Factory under the ‘One District, One Factory’ programme.

He will interact with traditional authorities, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as the leadership and activists of the New Patriotic Party.

