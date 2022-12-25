3
Presidential Staffer justifies the means of building the National Cathedral

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of the New Patriotic Party

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: Essandoh Jonah

Presidential Staffer Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye has questioned the sincerity of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers in their argument against the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, December 24 he indicated the same people who are making economic arguments against the project have benefited from highly capital-intensive programmes, $ 25 million dollar loans to buy vehicles, even in the midst of the economic situation.

He also indicated that the NDC administration spent $ 25 million to build the Ho Airport even when the country was saddled with severe economic challenges including power outages.

“Where was the justification when we spent $ 25 million to build the Ho airport which is now a white elephant?” he asked.

The Director of Local Government and Decentralization at the Office of the President added “$ 25 million dollars was spent at the time the people of Ho did not have a market. At the time the airport was going to be built a lot of people asked the economic question of why they were going to put the airport there.

“Togbe Afede advised that half of the money for the Ho Airport should be used to construct the road to Ho but it was not listened to and today, that Airport is a white elephant.”

He stressed “the Ho airport was built at a time this country had dumsor, this county had health insurance that was nearly collapsed, this country at that had 88 districts without hospitals.

“The construction of the airport had economic value, the same way the cathedral has economic value.”

