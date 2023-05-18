Presidential aspirant Joe Ghartey storms Kumawu

Joe Ghartey (centre) with some party executives

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

On Monday, May 15 2023, astute politician and the NPP presidential aspirant, Joe Ghartey joined the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party in their one month massive campaign for the parliamentary by-election in the Kumawu Constituency.

The 2024 presidential hopeful was led by the NPP Ashanti Regional deputy organiser, Atta Sarpong.



Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, was joined by the NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, the Suame Constituency Chairman, Count Abban, the Tafo Constituency Chairman, Kwadwo Okyere Gyimah and the Effiduase Constituency Chairmam, Yeboah and other constituency, polling station officers and party functionaries. The team visited Oyoko, a community in Kumawu Constituency to hold a town hall meeting with party faithful.



He encouraged the group, who were mainly young ladies, to be committed to the party and do their bit to ensure that NPP wins the bye election.



A bye election is slated to take place at the Kumawu Constituency following the demise of Phillip Basoah, the MP for the Constituency.

The five times Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Ghartey said he was so encouraged by the group that he decided to make a donation to the Oyoko youth wing. He also charged them to work and vote for the party's candidate.



"We have come far as a nation and it is clear that the policies of the NPP such as the Free SHS creating opportunities for all", he said.



Prior to that, Joe Ghartey visited the mother and family of his colleague, Phillip Boasoh to express his condolences. He told the gathering that Basoah was a gentleman who always maintained his cool regardless of the challenges.



Joe Ghartey was joined at the family house of Philip Basoah by the NPP parliamentary candidate Anim. Joe Ghartey made a little donation to the parliamentary candidate to assist him in his campaign activities.