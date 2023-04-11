Presidential staffer apologises to Asiedu Nketiah over doctored video he earlier shared

Miracles Aboagye has apologised for sharing a doctor video of Asiedu Nketiah

The Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has apologised to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, over a video he earlier shared about him.

In a tweet, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member explained that he had wrongly shared a video of the NDC Chairman purportedly calling on his people to lay down their lives towards the 2024 general elections.



But Miracles Aboagye has made a U-turn and apologised to the NDC chairman.



“I sincerely apologise and have subsequently removed the Asiedu Nketia Video I shared earlier. My attention has been drawn to an original video which clearly shows the earlier one I viewed and shared was doctored. Obviously, this version I saw and shared had been tempered with, which isn’t right. I withdraw accordingly, with apologies,” he wrote in a tweet.



The NPP member had shared the earlier video on the back of the comments of the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, indicating that he and the NPP will never hand over political power to the NDC.



In the earlier video, he shared of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC stalwart was heard telling his people to “sacrifice everything, including lives,” whereas what he actually said was a call on them to “sacrifice everything including our lives” for their campaign.

In the aftermath of these comments by Bryan Acheampong, a number of members of the NPP have jumped to his defence, with many stating that his comments were only a response to equally violent ones from the camp of the NDC.



A number of NDC members have equally responded to Bryan Acheampong’s comments, stating that they are also ready to match any violence the NPP intends to bring in the lead-up to the general elections of 2024.



