Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO

Lawyer and host of Meman Nti on Neat FM, Adakabre Frimpong Manso

A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has launched a scathing attack on lawyer and host of Meman Nti programme on Neat FM, Adakabre Frimpong Manso.

Tagoe's harsh critique of the radio presenter stems from a Facebook video in which the presenter is heard disparaging energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO.



Among other things, Adakabre alleges that the minister despite his supposed interest in the running mate position is failing to make a case for himself by showing his merit for the post.



Speaking on the Monday, March 20, 2023 edition of his show, Adakabre called out NAPO for supposedly running away and leaving Dr Bawumia to his fate when the vice president led a delegation to visit the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.



Nii Teiko Tagoe in response to the presenter described his actions as possibly a "case of defective cognition, malicious motives, arrogance, buffoonery, hardcore imbecility or stiff-necked foolishness."



He subsequently posted photos of NAPO engaging with Bawumia at the Kejetia market, where the Vice President had gone to assess level of damage from a fire that ravaged parts of the market last week.

His full post accompanying a video of Adakabre's rant read: "You listen to people like Adakabri Frimpong Manso and it makes you wonder if it is a case of defective cognition, malicious motives, arrogance, buffoonery, hardcore imbecility or stiff-necked foolishness.



"The level of foolishness and hatred is not funny anymore. As for that other thing, the least said the better. You sit in your studios and talk rubbish, all because of your support for another aspirant? A useless attack on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is an attack on a whole army."











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:







