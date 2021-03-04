Pressure group petitions president over NLA brouhaha

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Youth Alliance (GYA), a pressure group, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take a critical decision that will ensure sanity at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

The group said the power play at the NLA between the Director-General (DG), Mr Kofi Osei Ameyaw and his deputy Mr Yaw Amoakohene Baafi was tarnishing the image of the respected institution.



According to the group, it was obvious the term of the current Director-General had ended at the age of 61 years and was lobbying state officials to renew his contract.



They also alleged that the Deputy DG, Mr Baafi, had also expressed interest in the position of Mr Ameyaw and was working out all modalities and manipulating the structures to get him out.



In view of that, the group said there was tension between them, a situation that was lowering productivity.

The petition, which was signed by the President of the group, Mr Ebenezer Yaw Manu and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra also stated that the activities of the two persons were bringing the reputation of the noble state institution into disrepute.



"It's now clear that the two individuals cannot work together. They are manipulating the structures to attain their personal interests, which is against the policy of good governance and fairness. So we are appealing to the President to act fast and sack both of them to bring sanity to the operations of NLA,“ the statement added.



Meanwhile, staff of the NLA and the Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) are also imploring President Akufo-Addo to show both Mr Ameyaw and Mr Baafi the exit for peace to reign at the NLA.



“The staff and the LMCs asked: Why are they seeking to remain at post to the extent that they are outdoing each other? What at all is at the NLA that Mr Ameyaw doesn’t want to let go and his Deputy is also moving all lengths to get his boss’ position? the two of them made the place a scandal-prone authority,” their statement noted.