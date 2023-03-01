Prestea Government Hospital pick-up ran into a trailer injuring four people

The accident

Correspondence from Western Region

A Toyota Hilux pick-up belonging to the Prestea Government Hospital has run into a stationed Man Diesel trailer injuring four passengers on board.



The man diesel trailer with registration number GT-2054-13 which had developed fault for about four days was stationed on a hill at Coboldkrom on the Bogoso road.



The pick-up with registration number WR-1493-15 which was from Tarkwa heading towards Bogoso accidentally crushed into the stationed trailer on the night of Monday, Feb 27, 2023.



The accident happened on a straight three-lane road on a hill where the trailer was on the outer lane and that makes people believe that the driver of the pickup might have been sleeping because he had two other lanes available for him to swerve in order not to run into it.

A visit to the accident by GhanaWeb indicates that a warning triangle to warn road users of the spoilt trailer was crashed by the pick-up driver an indication that he did not see any sign of the spoilt trailer.



A passenger James Morkeh who had gone to Accra and was returning to Bogoso said “I nearly had an accident on that road because of that trailer. This morning I was going to Tarkwa, and to my surprise when I got there, there was a car under the trailer”.



"This needs the urgent attention of authorities of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality to find ways and means of towing the truck from the road in order save souls of road users," he added.